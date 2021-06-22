Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,619 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 19.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.2% during the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $16,151,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,181,917 shares of company stock worth $689,648,820. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,356,088. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $319.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $339.92.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.