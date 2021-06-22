Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $808,000 in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $866,682,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anthem by 39.7% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter worth $187,713,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock worth $19,376,233 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $376.17. 10,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,648. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $92.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $386.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.