Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $885,000 in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.0% of Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 195,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,047,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

