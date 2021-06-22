Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. Sells 1,170 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 29,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 49.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on PFG. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

