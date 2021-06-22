Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $141.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $115.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.89.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Lennar has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $110.61. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 51.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5,219.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 204.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

