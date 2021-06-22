Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FINMY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.19. The company had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.18. Leonardo has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.