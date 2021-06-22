Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.

LESL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

LESL opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 62.17.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 47,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $1,282,509.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 154,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,820.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,216,010 shares of company stock worth $409,344,111 over the last three months.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

