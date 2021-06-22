Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $162.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.38. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

