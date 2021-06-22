Lido Advisors LLC Buys 901 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $216.00 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.84. The company has a market cap of $150.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.