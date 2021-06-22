Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

