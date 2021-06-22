Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,625 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,174,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,695,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,014,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,105,000 after purchasing an additional 262,456 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,786,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,609,000 after purchasing an additional 76,779 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,545,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCO opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $22.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24.

