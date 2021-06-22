Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Lido Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

3M stock opened at $195.21 on Tuesday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $113.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

