Lido Advisors LLC Sells 104 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $180.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.44. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $145.41 and a 52-week high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

