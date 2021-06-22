Lido Advisors LLC Takes Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $735,723,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after purchasing an additional 155,682 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BioNTech by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,574,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,379,000 after acquiring an additional 377,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in BioNTech by 259.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 482,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,148,000 after acquiring an additional 348,124 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX stock opened at $226.09 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $252.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.82.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

