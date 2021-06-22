Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Acquired by Capital Growth Management LP

Capital Growth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 322.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $16,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock worth $1,277,029 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.54.

LSI traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $108.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,810. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $108.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

