LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $130 million-145 million.

Shares of NYSE LITB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 6,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,724. LightInTheBox has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.70 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.59.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $132.75 million for the quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly from manufacturers to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

