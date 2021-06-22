LikeCoin (LIKE) Trading 13% Lower Over Last 7 Days

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. LikeCoin has a market cap of $17.64 million and $48,628.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded down 13% against the dollar. One LikeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00053578 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00019594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.21 or 0.00619057 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00077446 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,215.44 or 0.07286922 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,040,977,751 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,560,834 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

