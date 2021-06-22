Linear (LINA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.34 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $84.66 million and $18.34 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Linear has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00051767 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003242 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00019299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.09 or 0.00639520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00077022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,693,929,937 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.