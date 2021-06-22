Litecoin Cash Price Down 35.6% Over Last 7 Days (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and $2,142.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 35.6% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.59 or 0.00829451 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,159.44 or 0.99179914 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 48.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 728,609,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

