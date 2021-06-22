Live Oak Bancshares Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOB)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 544 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 737% compared to the average daily volume of 65 call options.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.38. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%. Equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,873.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,230,000 after buying an additional 640,785 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,369,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 886.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 446,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 401,141 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 407,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 221,951 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 16,009.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

