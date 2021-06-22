LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Receives $72.46 Average Price Target from Brokerages

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other LivePerson news, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $777,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $344,803.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,017 shares of company stock worth $1,494,974 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $36.24 and a 52-week high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.02. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

