Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Gap Down to $126.34

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $126.34, but opened at $123.71. Logitech International shares last traded at $123.83, with a volume of 850 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.46.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $552,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,728.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 34.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

