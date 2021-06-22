Loki Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 21st. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,833.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.82 or 0.05981228 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $467.98 or 0.01425317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.08 or 0.00396173 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00124989 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.00673106 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.94 or 0.00377479 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007368 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00040358 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

