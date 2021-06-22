Lotto Market Capitalization Hits $54.38 Million (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $54.38 million and approximately $165,006.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lotto coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Lotto

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

