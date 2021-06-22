LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $23.27 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $23,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $108.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.42. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a PE ratio of 84.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.95.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,025,000 shares of company stock worth $2,710,138,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

