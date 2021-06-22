LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,195 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,060. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

