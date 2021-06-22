LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $399.37 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $401.27. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $383.38.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.75.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

