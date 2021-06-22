LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,400 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB opened at $129.32 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.02.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.