LS Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 131.6% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $289.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.41. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $204.02 and a 12-month high of $305.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.