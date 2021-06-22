Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUNMF traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.27. 446,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,399. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $13.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.89.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

