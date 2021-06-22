Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$16.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 50.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LUN. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$15.13.

LUN traded up C$0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.64. 2,220,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,573. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.61 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.86 billion and a PE ratio of 15.24.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$372,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,104,383.90. Insiders have sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock valued at $687,751 in the last 90 days.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

