Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.55.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,554. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $681.48 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.