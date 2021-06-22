Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director Buys $2,493,000.00 in Stock

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $2,493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,214.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A. Akiva Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, A. Akiva Katz purchased 200,000 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, A. Akiva Katz purchased 10,188 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $163,517.40.

On Thursday, April 15th, A. Akiva Katz acquired 109,812 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,767,973.20.

On Thursday, March 25th, A. Akiva Katz bought 345,963 shares of Mack-Cali Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $5,369,345.76.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty by 50.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CLI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Mack-Cali Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mack-Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

