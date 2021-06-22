Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $168.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $168.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,940,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after buying an additional 211,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 258,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,237,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDGL stock traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,944. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.09. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $97.00 and a 52 week high of $142.62. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. On average, equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

