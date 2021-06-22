MahaDAO Price Tops $3.07 (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00009384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $732,797.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,493 coins. MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

