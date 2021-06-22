Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys 172 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,542,000. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 37.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,426,655. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

