Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $645,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510,463 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,660,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,482,000 after purchasing an additional 586,697 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,942,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404,563 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 19,357,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,947,000 after purchasing an additional 867,161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 419.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,382,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,191,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,710,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,530,969. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

