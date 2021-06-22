Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Purchases Shares of 915,944 Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 915,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,011,000. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 17.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 0.21% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,743,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth $300,000.

SYLD stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,691. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.37.

