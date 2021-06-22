Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,908,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 19,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4,458.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 284,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,863,000 after acquiring an additional 278,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $226.44. 1,055,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,895,584. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $136.29 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.