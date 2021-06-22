Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Reduces Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Realty Income in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of O traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.66. 91,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,833. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.19%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

