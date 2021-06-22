Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 1,176 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,861. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.25. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $103.20.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

