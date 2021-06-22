Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Sells 660 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.72.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.61. The company had a trading volume of 120,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,538,880. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $457.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

