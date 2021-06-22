Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Trims Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV trimmed its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,712,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,713,000 after acquiring an additional 670,068 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,568,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,769,000 after acquiring an additional 388,568 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $32,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,216,000. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $19,726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.02. 3,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,741. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.26 and a 52-week high of $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.54, a P/E/G ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $182.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.38.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.