Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.66

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$97.66 and last traded at C$97.66, with a volume of 1333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.66.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$39.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

