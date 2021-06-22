Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.66

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$97.66 and last traded at C$97.66, with a volume of 1333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$94.66.
Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79.
Mainstreet Equity Company Profile (TSE:MEQ)
Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.
Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Mainstreet Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mainstreet Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.