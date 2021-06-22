Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. Manhattan Associates reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $83.74 and a 52-week high of $147.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.54.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

