Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI) versus The Competition Head to Head Survey

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI) is one of 838 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Maravai LifeSciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Maravai LifeSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maravai LifeSciences N/A N/A N/A Maravai LifeSciences Competitors -2,669.07% -175.00% -28.81%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maravai LifeSciences and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maravai LifeSciences $284.10 million $88.97 million 26.21 Maravai LifeSciences Competitors $1.73 billion $125.44 million -3.08

Maravai LifeSciences’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Maravai LifeSciences. Maravai LifeSciences is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Maravai LifeSciences and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maravai LifeSciences 0 0 10 0 3.00 Maravai LifeSciences Competitors 4627 17674 38879 768 2.58

Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus price target of $38.38, indicating a potential downside of 13.86%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.01%. Given Maravai LifeSciences’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maravai LifeSciences has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc., a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species. It operates in three segments: Nucleic Acid Production, Biologics Safety Testing, and Protein Detection. The Nucleic Acid Production segment manufactures and sells products for use in the fields of gene therapy, nucleoside chemistry, oligonucleotide therapy, and molecular diagnostics, including reagents used in the chemical synthesis, modification, labelling, and purification of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA). This segment also offers messenger RNA, oligonucleotides, and oligonucleotide building blocks, as well as plasmid DNA and CleanCap capping technology. The Biologics Safety Testing segment sells analytical products for use in biologic manufacturing process development, including custom product-specific development antibody and assay development services. This segment also provides HCP ELISA kits, other bioprocess impurity and contaminant ELISA kits, ancillary reagents, and custom services. The Protein Detection segment sells labeling and detection reagents for researchers in immunohistochemistry, immunofluorescence, and glycobiology. The company serves biopharmaceutical companies, and other biopharmaceutical and life sciences research companies; and academic research institutions and in vitro diagnostics companies. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

