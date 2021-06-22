Mark Garrett Sells 1,005 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Mark Garrett sold 1,005 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,884,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,194. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The company has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.82.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

