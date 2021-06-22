Martin Rowley Buys 5,038 Shares of Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) Stock

Galaxy Resources Limited (ASX:GXY) insider Martin Rowley purchased 5,038 shares of Galaxy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.23 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of A$16,272.74 ($11,623.39).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.

About Galaxy Resources

Galaxy Resources Limited engages in the production of lithium concentrate and exploration of minerals in Australia, Canada, and Argentina. Its flagship project is the Sal de Vida project located in Catamarca province, Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

