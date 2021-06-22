Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.33 Million Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,861 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 57,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 34.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $25.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.45. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy purchased 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.12 per share, with a total value of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $45,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

