Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 165.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Anthem by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,540,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,704,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Truist raised their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $376.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.62.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

